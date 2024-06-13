 Skip to content
If you love Markdown 1 and hate assembling presentations 2 this app is for you.

After building the best Markdown editor out there, iA is back at it with iA Presenter.

Since I’ve been using it, creating presentations has been a blast:

  1. Write in Markdown 3
  2. Add a Tab space before what you want to include it in the presentation 4
  3. Drag and drop images without worrying about alignments
  4. Select a theme
  5. Done

Need to style the presentation to match your brand? Here you go, there’s a theme builder for that.

Want to clutter up LinkedIn even more? No worries, you can also publish the fully-responsive presentation online.

Have to run and you’ll continue editing the presentation when commuting? iPad and iOS versions are currently in beta.

iA Presenter is available for Apple devices only but a Windows version is planned.

There’s a subscription model available but they also offer a single-purchase license 5.

Footnotes

  1. If you don’t you’re wrong

  2. If you do you’re right

  3. Or copy and paste from your notes

  4. Everything else will become a note visible only to you

  5. ❤️

