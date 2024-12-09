Will AI bring back traditional arts?

Soon enough anyone will be able to write novels, draw beautiful images, or simulate photography using AI.

While I find all of this pretty sad (for reasons I won’t cover here) my hope is that this will also shine a renewed light on the value of traditional arts and in-person performances.

Admiring a painting and getting closer to inspect the actual brush stroke on the canvas.

Attending an acoustic live music performance and wondering how much time and training it takes to achieve such a level of mastery.

Going to the theatre, to witness actors bring stories to life in real-time, marvelling at their ability to convey emotion and adapt to the audience.

All of these actions bring humanity and craftsmanship back into the spotlight, offering a guarantee that no trick lies behind them.

On a side note, all of this affects personal communication as well. We already have to imagine that most of the emails and content we read on the web has been generated by AI and soon the same might happen with personal messages. Will we go back to phone calls?