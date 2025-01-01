Notes
2025
- Start with the customer experience and work backwards to the technologyuser-experience
- Treat customer feedback as input, not instructionsuser-research
- Working with Claude Code, productivity, work, writing
- Shift from being an expert to become an advisorleadership, enterprise-ux
- File over appproductivity
- Semantic Tokens help design systems scaledesign-systems, how-tos
- Always prioritise outcomes over outputsleadership, productivity, strategy
- Design leaders must help teams adopt AI thoughtfullyleadership, ai
- Documentation matters more in an AI worldai, leadership, remote-work
- Remote firstleadership, remote-work, async
- Working with AIproductivity, ai
- Prefer working asyncremote-work, productivity
- Enterprise UXenterprise-ux, user-experience
- Hiring designers for remote teamsleadership, hiring, remote-work
- Building trust in distributed design teamsleadership, remote-work
- My leadership principlesleadership
- Constraints help creativitydesign-principles, creativity, product-design
- My UX principlesuser-experience
- Good leaders repeat, repeat, repeatleadership
- Design is how it works, not how it looksproduct-design, design-principles
- Time-blocking helps creativityproductivity, creativity
- A small fraction of tasks produce the majority of your resultsproductivity
- Good leaders enable the team to thriveleadership
- Real experts are humbleleadership
- My favourite digital productsproductivity
- In a software company everyone is a designerleadership, product-design
- Automatically import Reminders' inbox to Todoist [Shortcut]how-tos, productivity
- The real challenge is the howleadership, strategy, productivity
- Practicing with consistency is the only path to expertiseproductivity, learning, strategy
- Software should unbloat over timequality, product-design, design-principles
- Don't confuse activity with productivityleadership, productivity
- Writing is refined thinkingproductivity, strategy
- Deep Workproductivity, learning, strategy
2024
- Vision without strategy is wishful thinking, strategy without vision is just firefightingleadership, strategy, product-design
- Making things simple takes a lot of time and effortleadership, product-design, design-principles
- Scaling design is about influence, not headcountleadership, design-ops, design-systems
- Good leaders have a visionleadership, strategy
- Prioritise principles, over processes, over goalsleadership, strategy, product-design
- Things I look for when hiring a new designerleadership, hiring, design-ops
- Complex Appsenterprise-ux, user-experience
- The User Experience Team of One (Leah Buley)books, user-experience, leadership
- Long live opinionate designproduct-design, design-principles
- Avoid jumping to solutions before you fully understand the problemstrategy, user-research
- It's always less expensive to fix something before finishing ituser-research, product-design
- Testing with as few as five users will uncover 85% of usability problems in a single testuser-research, user-experience, product-design
- Design Systemsdesign-systems
- Design systems make performance and accessibility testing easierdesign-systems, quality
- Design systems speed up the team's workflowdesign-systems, productivity, design-ops
- Figma is not your design systemdesign-systems, design-ops
- Developers are the (main) users of the design systemdesign-systems, design-ops
- Design systems are libraries of solved problemsdesign-systems, design-ops, productivity
- Users don't figure out how things work, they muddle throughuser-experience, onboarding
- Don't Make Me Think (Steve Krug)books, user-experience, product-design
- Lean UX (Jeff Gothelf)books, user-experience
- To design something really well, you have to get itproduct-design, strategy, design-principles
- Good products are invisibleproduct-design, design-principles
- Friction is an essential learning tooluser-experience, design-principles