Ten Principles of Good Design by Dieter Rams

Dieter Rams, a renowned industrial designer, formulated his Ten Principles of Good Design in the 1970s. These principles have become widely recognised as guiding standards for creating functional and aesthetically pleasing designs.

Good design is:

Innovative: Good design should be innovative and push boundaries, striving to improve upon existing solutions and create new ones. Useful: Design should serve a purpose and be useful to the user. It should address real needs and provide tangible benefits. Aesthetic: Aesthetic considerations are important, as design should be visually pleasing and enhance the user’s experience. Understandable: Design should be easily understandable by users. It should communicate its functionality and purpose clearly and intuitively. Unobtrusive: A well-designed product should not dominate or distract from its intended function. It should remain subtle and unobtrusive. Honest: Design should be honest in its representation and function. It should not try to deceive users or hide its true nature. Long-lasting: A well-designed product is durable and stands the test of time, both functionally and aesthetically. Thorough: Every detail of a design should be thoroughly considered and refined. Nothing should be arbitrary or left to chance. Environmentally Friendly: Designers should be conscious of the environmental impact of their creations. Sustainable and responsible design is crucial. Minimalistic: Less is more. Designs should strive for simplicity and avoid unnecessary complexity or decoration.

These principles, often referred to as the “Ten Commandments” of design, have influenced countless designers and continue to shape the approach to design across various disciplines. Even now, in 2025, they’re all still valid.