Outcome Over Output refers to prioritising the results and impact of your work rather than simply focusing on the quantity or volume of tasks completed. In UX and product design, this means ensuring that your efforts solve real user problems and meet business goals, rather than just creating features or delivering work for the sake of activity.

It’s about delivering value, not just busyness.

I wrote about it here: Applying the concept of Outcome Over Output to design systems.

Some examples