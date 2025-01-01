Dark patterns are those sneaky design tricks that manipulate users into doing things they didn’t really intend to do. Whether it’s making it harder to cancel a subscription or nudging people into spending more money, these tactics prioritise business goals over user experience. The problem? They frustrate users, break trust, and can even lead to legal trouble.

Common examples of dark patterns:

Roach motel – Easy to sign up, but a nightmare to leave.

Example: A subscription service that lets you join in one click but makes you call customer support to cancel. Sneaking – Adding extras without clear consent.

Example: A checkout process that pre-ticks boxes for add-ons, hoping you won’t notice. Forced continuity – Charging users after a free trial without proper reminders.

Example: A streaming service that requires card details upfront, then silently bills you once the trial ends. Misdirection – Distracting users from the choice they actually want to make.

Example: A pop-up that makes the “Accept” button big and bold while hiding the “No thanks” option in plain text. Confirmshaming – Using guilt to push users towards a decision.

Example: A newsletter opt-out that says, “No, I don’t care about saving money.” Disguised ads – Making ads look like part of the interface.

Example: A fake “Download” button that’s actually an advert leading elsewhere.

Why avoid dark patterns?

Sure, dark patterns might bring in short-term gains, but they damage user trust and can hurt your brand in the long run. More and more regulations, like GDPR and the Digital Services Act, are cracking down on these practices.

Good UX design should be about making things clear, honest, and easy to use. If users feel tricked, they won’t just leave – they’ll remember, and they’ll tell others. The best way to build a loyal user base is through transparency and respect, not manipulation.