Working with Claude Code

I love Claude Code.

Claude Code works from any folder. Just open your terminal, navigate to your project and run claude .

This is great because:

Works with your existing setup. No need to move files or change structure.

Access to full context. Claude can read any file in the project.

Terminal integration. Run commands, check git status, execute tests directly.

Multiple projects easily. Switch between projects by changing directories.

For your projects

Documentation matters more in an AI world. Good documentation helps Claude Code help you. Poor documentation means Claude guesses or makes wrong assumptions.

What to document

Project purpose. What problem does this solve? Who is it for? What does success look like?

Architecture decisions. Why this structure? What alternatives were considered? What tradeoffs matter?

Example: For this project I’m using C# instead of Go because most of the developers I work with don’t know Go.

Constraints. Technical limitations. Performance requirements. Dependencies. Browser support. Platform restrictions.

Code patterns. Naming conventions. File structure. Component patterns. Style guidelines.

While Claude can infer most of this when using /init , it’s always best to double check and fix what it guessed wrong.

Where to document

README.md . Project overview, setup instructions, key decisions.

CLAUDE.md . Instructions specifically for Claude Code. Project-specific guidance.

Pro tip: You can ask Claude to edit its memory using /memory or, if you’re on a rush, # .

For your notes

Since my notes are all in local folders, I can quickly open iTerm there and ask Claude to make changes, clean up, etc.

Pro tip: Set up iTerm to open a profile that navigates automatically to your project or folder and then launch it with a shortcut. I have ⌃ + ⌘ + 2 for my work projects, ⌃ + ⌘ + 3 for my personal projects, and ⌃ + ⌘ + 4 for my notes folder.

Claude’s memory

When updating Claude’s memory using /memory , you’ll be asked which memory file you want to edit. These are the main differences: