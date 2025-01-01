Users don't figure out how things work, they muddle through

Faced with any sort of technology, very few people take the time to read instructions. Instead, we forge ahead and muddle through, making up our own vaguely plausible stories about what we’re doing and why it works. 1

This insight is fundamental to understanding user behaviour and designing effective experiences. It relates closely to how we think about friction in learning and why good products should be invisible.

This is why front-loaded onboarding 2 is problematic, especially for complex apps:

It tries to predict the future. People come to our products from different contexts, and we can’t predict what they actually need.

It's hard to remember. People only have one chance to memorise these instructions, and they tend to forget them.

It's overwhelming. Presenting all information at once will result in only a portion of it being remembered. "A wealth of information creates a poverty of attention"

It can make a product seem overly complex. It's been proven with usability tests 3 that people that sat through a product tutorial rated the concepts taught by it as more difficult than users who skipped the tutorial.

It's difficult to maintain and scale. Tutorials, videos, or other explanatory content rely on taking a snapshot of how a product exists at a given time. Whenever something changes, you need to republish content.

It's out of context. Introductory tours, slideshows, or tutorials presented up front make it difficult to understand and apply instructions because they are present out of context and users haven't had a chance to try the product yet.

It's focused on awareness, not follow-through. Trying to encourage new behaviour doesn't guarantee that will happen. Simply raising awareness of our offerings and functionality doesn't guarantee action. 4

It’s better to use Contextual onboarding.