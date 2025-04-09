Automatically import Reminders' inbox to Todoist [Shortcut]

One of the few things I use Siri for is to quickly save tasks that come into my mind those rare moments I don’t have access to my phone (i.e. while driving or cycling). It’s great to be able to simply say “Hey Siri, remind me to do [this] on [day]” and find it in your todo list.

Unfortunately, Siri and Todoist don’t play well together 1, so I had to come up with a shortcut to circumnavigate the issue.

What it does: Whenever Todoist is opened, import all tasks from Apple Reminders’ inbox to Todoist’s one (and delete them from Apple Reminders)

Download

You can download the shortcut here.

Set up

Download the shortcut from the link above, then create a new automation that triggers every time you open Todoist.

Tip: I actually suggest you to re-create the shortcut inside Automations, using the single commands and without running my shortcut. That way, for some reason, Shortcuts will have enough permissions to delete the imported items without asking you to confirm it every time.

How it works

As always, the shortcut is really simple but it servers this one purpose really well. And this time it’s not really a shortcut, but actually an automation.

It runs immediately every time that Todoist is opened and…

Finds all the non-completed reminders in your Inbox list 2 in Apple Reminders

in Apple Reminders For each found item… It gets its Deadline and Notes Creates a new reminder in Todoist’s inbox with those same details

Removes all reminders from Apple Reminders’ inbox list

If any reminder has been imported, it displays a notification showing the number of items imported

Possible improvements