Time-blocking helps creativity because it guarantees time for deep work and removes decision fatigue about what to work on next.

This seems counter-intuitive. Creativity feels spontaneous. But Waiting for inspiration doesn't work. You need dedicated time to create.

Why time-blocking works

Protects deep work time. Deep Work requires uninterrupted blocks. Time-blocking reserves these blocks before meetings and interruptions fill your calendar.

Reduces decision fatigue. When you plan your day in advance, you don’t waste creative energy deciding what to do next. The decision is already made. You just execute.

Creates accountability. A blocked calendar makes your intentions visible. You’ve committed time to specific work. This commitment increases follow-through.

Enables saying no. When someone requests your time, you can point to your blocked calendar. “I have deep work scheduled then” is easier than “I’d prefer not to.”

Manages expectations. Time-blocking includes downtime, admin work, and breaks. This prevents overcommitting and burning out.

How to time-block

Dedicate 10-20 minutes each evening to build tomorrow’s schedule. Block every minute, including downtime and breaks.

Be specific. “Design” is vague. “Design new sign-in flow” is concrete.

When plans change (they will), adjust your blocks and move on. The plan is not sacred. The practice of planning is what matters.

The connection to constraints

Constraints help creativity. Time-blocking creates temporal constraints. You have 90 minutes for this task. The limitation forces focus and decisions.

Unlimited time leads to procrastination and perfectionism. Blocked time creates urgency without panic.

This applies to remote work too. When you’re working async, time-blocking prevents work from bleeding into all hours. You define when you’re available and when you’re not.