Software should unbloat over time

This should be the goal of all software. The longer it’s around, the more elegant it should become. Smooth over like a river stone.

I love fast software. That is, software speedy both in function and interface. Software with minimal to no lag between wanting to activate or manipulate something and the thing happening. Lightness.

~ Craig Mod

Most software does the opposite. It accumulates features, slows down with each release, and becomes unwieldy. Photoshop in the 90s was fast and sparky. Today it takes seconds to create a new, blank file. Feature bloat plus core engineering sub-optimised for that bloat creates gangly, slow applications.

Speed reveals craft

Speed and reliability are often intuited hand-in-hand. Speed can be a good proxy for general engineering quality. If an application slows down on simple tasks, it can mean the engineers aren’t obsessive detail sticklers. Not always, but it can mean disastrous other issues lurk.

When software gets faster over time, it signals something different. It shows obsessive care. It demonstrates that the team values elegance over growth, refinement over expansion, craft over features.

Why this is difficult

Unbloating software requires enormous discipline. It means saying no to features. It means refactoring code to make it lighter, not heavier. It means treating the codebase with the same care a craftsperson treats their tools.

But stakeholder pressure makes this nearly impossible. Investors want growth metrics. Sales teams want features to close deals. Product managers want visible progress. The entire business model of software companies pushes towards adding, not subtracting.

Even companies that start with this philosophy struggle to maintain it. Figma was remarkably fast when it launched. Browser-based yet felt loved. Built from close-to-the-metal craft. But lately they’ve started adding too much. Features pile up. Speed erodes. The cycle repeats.

Fast software feels loved

When software stays fast, users can “meld” with its toolset.

To me the Macintosh has always felt more like a place than a thing. Not a place I go physically, but a place my mind goes intellectually. When I’m working or playing and in the flow, it has always felt like MacOS is where I am. I’m in the Mac. Interruptions — say, the doorbell or my phone ringing — are momentarily disorienting when I’m in the flow on the Mac, because I’m pulled out of that world and into the physical one.

~ John Gruber

Not breaking flow is an axiom of great tools. To be fast is to be light.