Rename and resize images for the web [Shortcut]

Simple shortcuts are the best ones. I love to optimise repetitive tasks without overcomplicating things and create shortcuts that could be a pain to maintain.

So, here’s a shortcut I use every time I need to post some image here. 1

Overview

Launch the shortcut after selecting files in the Finder

Choose a title for the images The current date will automatically be added at the beginning of the file name with the format yyyy-mm-dd A number will be automatically be added at the end of the file name

The image will be resized to width:1280px , and optimised for the web Also, all the metadata will be stripped from it

, and optimised for the web The new images will be saved in the same folder of the files you selected

An alert will let you choose if you want to delete the original images or not

Screenshots

Trivia

Use Repeat index to increase numbers inside of a Repeat with Each

Use Get parent directory to target the folder of the shortcut input files

Download

You can download the shortcut here.