Rename and resize images for the web [Shortcut]

Simple shortcuts are the best ones. I love to optimise repetitive tasks without overcomplicating things and create shortcuts that could be a pain to maintain.
So, here’s a shortcut I use every time I need to post some image here. 1
Overview
- Launch the shortcut after selecting files in the Finder
- Choose a title for the images
- The current date will automatically be added at the beginning of the file name with the format
yyyy-mm-dd
- A number will be automatically be added at the end of the file name
A number will be automatically be added at the end of the file name
- The image will be resized to
width:1280px, and optimised for the web
- Also, all the metadata will be stripped from it
- The new images will be saved in the same folder of the files you selected
- An alert will let you choose if you want to delete the original images or not
Screenshots
Trivia
- Use Repeat index to increase numbers inside of a Repeat with Each
- Use Get parent directory to target the folder of the shortcut input files
Download
You can download the shortcut here.
Footnotes
I also use a modified version of it to simply rename images, without modifying size and resolution. ↩