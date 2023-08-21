Logo Light
Rename and resize images for the web [Shortcut]
2 min read
apps

Simple shortcuts are the best ones. I love to optimise repetitive tasks without overcomplicating things and create shortcuts that could be a pain to maintain.

So, here’s a shortcut I use every time I need to post some image here. 1

Overview

  • Launch the shortcut after selecting files in the Finder
  • Choose a title for the images
    • The current date will automatically be added at the beginning of the file name with the format yyyy-mm-dd
    • A number will be automatically be added at the end of the file name
  • The image will be resized to width:1280px, and optimised for the web
    • Also, all the metadata will be stripped from it
  • The new images will be saved in the same folder of the files you selected
  • An alert will let you choose if you want to delete the original images or not

Screenshots

Triggering the shortcut from Finder

The shortcut setup

Trivia

  • Use Repeat index to increase numbers inside of a Repeat with Each
  • Use Get parent directory to target the folder of the shortcut input files

Download

You can download the shortcut here.

Footnotes

  1. I also use a modified version of it to simply rename images, without modifying size and resolution.

