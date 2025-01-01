Scaling design is about influence, not headcount

Organisations (and design managers) often think that scaling design means hiring more designers. More people, more output, right?

Design scales through influence.

A single designer who builds trust with engineers, who convinces product managers, who introduces principles that spread multiplies the impact of design more than a dozen hires. After all, in a software company everyone is a designer, and you better take that as an opportunity, and not something you have to fight.

This is also another reason why design systems are so important. They are not just libraries of components. Design systems are libraries of solved problems. They are agreements. Shared patterns make it easier for everyone to design, whether or not they have “designer” in their title.

Scaling design is also cultural. If designers act as gatekeepers, they slow things down. If they act as guides, they accelerate progress. Shift from being an expert to become an advisor.

A good way to understand the level of maturity of your product development team(s) is when non-designers start caring about design quality, without being told to.

Headcount adds capacity. Influence adds leverage. Sure, both are useful, but the last one reaches much further.

With every doubling of team size, established communications and governance systems tend to break down.1

As teams grow, the challenge isn’t just hiring more people. It’s maintaining effective communication and coordination. Between 2 people there’s 1 connection. Between 4 people there are 6 possible connections. At 12 people there are 66 connections. Group communications get messy quickly.

This is why scaling through influence matters more than scaling through headcount. Design Systems, clear principles, and strong documentation allow the team to operate effectively without requiring constant direct communication.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the more the team scales, the more you’ll have to be in meetings, and the less time you’ll have to use and check the product. Good leaders need time for themselves.