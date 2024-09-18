ROI: cowardice vs leadership

John Gruber:

Sometimes a leader needs to make decisions with uncertain business sense, or even knowing that the decision doesn’t make business sense, but simply because their intuition or conscience tell them it’s the right thing to do.

I don’t agree with everything written in this beautiful article1 but this resonated with me and I think it’s deeply connected with why I love opinionated design.

A creative direction is different from a purely–business–oriented one and, even if he says this is not the case2, in the linked article John Gruber clearly explains why Tim Cook’s Apple is different from the one Steve Jobs used us to.