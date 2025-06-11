Liquid Glass - The start of a new design language

Even if I seemed critical in my previous post about WWDC 2025, 1 I want to address the misconception that Liquid Glass is “just a skin” layered on top of the existing interface.

Innovation is rarely embraced immediately, especially today, when everyone can broadcast their opinions to the world. Outrage gets attention, and the louder the reaction, the more engagement it generates.

Just look at the reception of iOS 7’s flat design back in 2013, or even the original iPhone in 2007. Liquid Glass might feel experimental today, but so did flat design, gesture navigation, or even the touchscreen itself.

Let’s set aside the fancy, glassy visuals for a moment and focus on core UI elements: buttons, inputs, and menus.

You can already see this shift in this example below from Reminders on iPadOS 26, or in this one from Notes in iOS 26.

*Your browser may not support the video tag*

The interface doesn’t just change: it morphs. Like something alive. A search input becomes a button group, which becomes a menu.

It’s something small, for now, but it’s clear big changes take time and you can’t seriously expect a company to revolutionise how you use their devices from one day to another.

The boundaries between components are eroding, fluidly adapting to the context. As a consequence, the interface feel dynamic, organic.

Liquid is indeed a fitting word for this ability to morph and adapt.

And let’s not forget: this is just the first iteration. It took Apple around 10 years to consider their Flat Design Era complete.

It’s clear they don’t have everything down right yet ,2 but it’s nonetheless exciting to think about how this new language will adapt to new hardware or will just evolve, naturally and in unexpected ways.

As I wrote yesterday, time will tell if this trend will stick. For now we can only observe, try to think about how this might change, and share feedback with Apple.

And remember: what matters is not the polish of these first betas, but the direction it’s indicating.