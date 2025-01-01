 Skip to content
It's always less expensive to fix something before finishing it
It’s always less expensive to fix or improve the plan for a product before it’s built, instead of after

Poor UI increases support costs and creates friction for users.

With even just a small sample size, you can get a sense of the big trends.

Sometimes, seeing just one or two users experience the same problem can show you a major opportunity for improvement. And remember that Testing with as few as five users will uncover 85% of usability problems in a single test.

This is especially important to avoid jumping to solutions before understanding the problem. Early testing helps validate you’re solving the right problem.

