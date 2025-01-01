Hiring designers for remote teams

Remote hiring requires different signals than co-located hiring because proximity can’t mask poor communication or self-direction.

Things I look for when hiring a new team member still applies. Team fit, sharpness, proactivity, taste, and the ability to defend design decisions matter regardless of location. But remote work adds new requirements.

Remote-specific qualities

Written communication. Remote work is async-first (Prefer working async). Designers must explain thinking in writing, not just verbally. Their portfolio, case studies, and application materials reveal this immediately. Clear writing shows clear thinking.

Self-direction. Remote designers can’t rely on shoulder taps for guidance. They need to know when to ask questions and when to figure things out. Look for evidence of ownership and initiative in past work.

Async collaboration. Can they give and receive feedback asynchronously? Do they document decisions? Can they work effectively with people they’ve never met in person? Portfolio case studies should show collaborative process, not just final outputs.

Documentation habit. Remote teams run on documentation (Remote first). Does the candidate naturally document their work? Do their case studies show process and rationale, or just polished mockups? Building trust in distributed design teams depends on this.

How to assess remote readiness

Portfolio review. Look beyond the pixels:

Do case studies explain thinking clearly?

Is the process documented with rationale?

Are collaboration and iteration visible?

Does the presentation itself show communication skill?

Work samples over interviews. Interviews reward quick talking. Remote work rewards thoughtful communication. Use async exercises:

Ask them to critique an existing feature and document recommendations

Request a written design proposal for a hypothetical problem

Give a design challenge with 48 hours to respond in writing

Trial collaboration. If possible, do a paid trial project (1-2 weeks). Simulate real remote conditions:

Communicate primarily via async tools

See how they handle feedback in Figma comments

Evaluate documentation quality

Assess proactivity and question-asking

Check the details. Before the interview, scrutinise CV, portfolio, personal website. Mistakes or lack of care are bad signs. Remote work amplifies attention to detail because there’s no face-to-face rapport to compensate.

Red flags for remote work

Need for constant synchronous feedback (can’t work independently)

Poor written communication (vague, unclear, no structure)

No documentation in portfolio (just final designs, no process)

Waiting to be told what to do (not proactive)

Prefer “hopping on a call” for everything (async-averse)

What hasn’t changed

The fundamentals remain. Things I look for when hiring a new team member:

Team fit

Sharp and proactive

Love for products

Pride in work, openness to feedback

Ability to defend decisions with arguments

Good taste

Remote work doesn’t lower the bar. It changes which signals matter most.