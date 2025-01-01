Good products are invisible

Dieter Rams said that “Good design is as little design as possible”.

In the end, our products have to sink into the background as users achieve a kind of flow where they’re actively and fluidly doing whatever the product is supposed to make possible.

To me the Macintosh has always felt more like a place than a thing. Not a place I go physically, but a place my mind goes intellectually. When I’m working or playing and in the flow, it has always felt like MacOS is where I am. I’m in the Mac. Interruptions — say, the doorbell or my phone ringing — are momentarily disorienting when I’m in the flow on the Mac, because I’m pulled out of that world and into the physical one. ~ John Gruber

To do this, make sure to design your product for and with users through proper user research and testing. This requires reducing friction and making things simple. Remember that users muddle through rather than carefully read instructions.