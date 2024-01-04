From iA:
Good design takes time and effort, but the time used to understand and clarify a design is not wasted. While design takes time to get it right, it will lead to a more efficient product and ultimately save time for the users of the product or service. Even though a small group of designers may spend a few months carefully thinking about the product, the end result can be a product or a service that, for many years, saves time for hundreds of thousands of others.
A beautiful piece of writing and a rare “behind-the-scenes” from the iA team.
Impossible not to make the connection with Dieter Ram’s principles:
[Good Design is] Long-lasting: A well-designed product is durable and stands the test of time, both functionally and aesthetically.