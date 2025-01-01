File over app

Files outlast apps.

Steph Ango articulates this principle clearly: your data should outlive your tools.

Egyptian hieroglyphs outlasted the chisels that carved them. Your notes, designs, and thinking deserve the same durability.

Apps are ephemeral. Companies fold. Services shut down. Formats change. But files endure if you choose open, readable formats.

Ask yourself: “In 25 years, will I still be able to open this file?”

If your work lives in proprietary formats, locked in databases, or trapped in vendor ecosystems, the answer is no.