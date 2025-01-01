Figma is not your design system

No matter how beautiful or organised your Figma files are, as long as that’s not reflected in Storybook (or whatever you use) you don’t actually have a design system in place.

Your customers don’t interact with [Figma]. Hell, they don’t even interact with your design system. Customers interact with your product.

And, if you set everything up correctly, your product is built up of component from your design system, stored in a tool like Storybook. For this reason, Figma cannot be your source of truth.

Figma should maintain a good-enough level of fidelity to your design system library, to allow you to test Atomic design components.

I’m not saying that designers must learn to code, but I know that To design something really well, you have to get it.

Also Developers are the main users of the design system.