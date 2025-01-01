 Skip to content
Don't confuse activity with productivity
This is a cornerstone of working properly.

It’s easy, in modern workplaces, to feel productive when busy. But busyness doesn’t equate to productivity.

Progress over perfection, anytime.1

What does it mean to be productive, anyway? To deliver something concrete and valuable.

Analysis paralysis and over-planning are much more damaging than taking a small step forward in roughly the right direction. Deep Work is the perfect antidote against this way of working. Writing is refined thinking, and that requires sustained focus.

Use time-blocking to understand when it is that you’re being busy but not productive. The real challenge is the how, not just knowing what needs to be done.

Remember to always prioritise outcomes over outputs.

Footnotes

  1. From The Little Book of Strategy (Peter Bihr)

