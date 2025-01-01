Developers are the (main) users of the design system

Considering that there are three “instances” of the design system:

Figma Storybook Your product

Since the components in Figma are not used directly in your product and the elements of the design system present in your product depend from Storybook, we can consider the latter one the source of truth. That’s where changes must always happen if you want your design system to be effective and consistent.

For this reason it makes sense for designers to work directly in Storybook to not only improve the design system but also the UX of using it.

That’s where the developers will spend their time and it provides the best user experience for them.

The worse the UX of the design system is, the less likely it’ll be successfully implemented.

You can’t expect developers to “feel at home” in Figma. Designer are its users and of everything it contains. How Figma is structured and how it works should adapt to their needs.

This is why Design is how it works, not how it looks. The design system’s value isn’t in its visual beauty but in how effectively developers can use it.

Finally, users of your product are the beneficiaries of the design system. They never use or interact with the design system directly, they do it through your product.