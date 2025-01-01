Complex apps are applications supporting broad, unstructured goals or nonlinear workflows. 1

Designing complex applications to support domain-specific workflows presents unique challenges as compared to designing applications for broad audiences and generalist domains.

Often, these complex apps must:

Support highly-trained users with specialised knowledge

Help users navigate and manage large underlying data sets

Enable advanced decision making and complex interactions

Mitigate the risks of executing high-impact (or high-value) tasks

Many complex apps exist within Enterprise UX contexts (internal business tools), but complexity isn’t exclusive to enterprise software. Professional creative tools, scientific software, and other specialised applications also require these design patterns.

Since we’re designers will never know everything about all the specific domains, it's important to work well together with work-domain experts. They are potential end users with direct work-domain experience, or people with extensive secondary knowledge of the work-domain.

One problem of designing complex apps is that it’s difficult to use them properly. And as a UX designer that’s the best way to really understand how to improve them.

Complex apps are difficult to learn and master, so it’s essential to promote self exploration and assist users to become experts. For onboarding, it’s better to scatter contextual onboarding across multiple pages of the app, rather than use an onboarding carousel. Users don't figure out how things work, they muddle through, which is why front-loaded onboarding often fails.

Friction is an essential learning tool in complex applications—knowing when to reduce friction and when to add it helps guide users toward mastery.

Maintaining the focus between powerful features, simplicity, and flexibility.

Understanding your user’s persona and goals for different features is fundamental, because sometimes simplifying things too much can be detrimental.