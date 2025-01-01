Avoid jumping to solutions before you fully understand the problem

AKA stop solutioneering.

Properly discover the real problems and user needs instead of rushing into designing features or fixes.

Without proper research it’s easy to address symptoms rather than root causes. Without realising it, you may end up applying patches to something that is built wrong.

Use methods like the Five Whys to dig deeper

Collect and analyse qualitative and quantitative data

Frame tasks as questions. Instead of saying “We need a dashboard”, ask “How might we help users find key data faster?”

Explore different directions and test them with users before coming to a decision

Remember, It's always less expensive to fix something before finishing it. Early testing prevents building the wrong thing.

Problem-first thinking leads to better, more user-centred outcomes.

This aligns with Lean UX‘s emphasis on problem-focused teams.