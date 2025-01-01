Always prioritise outcomes over outputs

Outputs are what you produce. Outcomes are what changes because of it.

Being busy doesn’t matter if nothing valuable results from that work. Don't confuse activity with productivity.

Strategy comes alive in the day-to-day practice. Focus on getting one step right, and preparing for the next 3-4 steps after that.1

Strategy isn’t about perfect plans. It’s about directional progress.

The difference

Outputs are deliverables: wireframes, prototypes, documentation, features, reports, meetings. These are tangible things teams create.

Outcomes are impact: improved user engagement, increased revenue, solved problems, better decisions, faster workflows. These are the changes that matter.

Creating perfect documentation has no value if the end result suffers. Filling Figma with unused components is output without outcome. Attending meetings without decisions is activity without progress.

Why teams focus on outputs

Outputs are visible and measurable. You can count wireframes. You can track completed tasks. You can show what you’ve been doing.

Outcomes are harder to measure and take longer to validate. Did the redesign actually improve conversion? Did the documentation reduce support requests? You often won’t know immediately.

But a small fraction of tasks produce the majority of your results. Most outputs don’t create meaningful outcomes. Focus determines impact.

What this means in practice

For design work:

Validate core user flows before designing edge cases

Ship and test before polishing pixels

Build only components that solve real problems

Document decisions, not processes

For leadership: Leaders should determine outcomes, not outputs. Define what success looks like. Let the team determine how to achieve it. The real challenge is the how.

For remote teams: Remote first and async work make this more visible. You can’t see activity in an office. You see results. Remote work exposes output-focused behaviours.

When output matters

Sometimes you need output first. Research requires documentation. Complex systems need specifications. New teams need alignment documentation.

The key is asking: does this output enable a better outcome? Document less and ship faster captures this. Document what moves you forward, nothing more.

The trap

I’ve worked with people who were extremely busy all the time. Pages of documentation. Research reports. Project plans. Endless meetings.

But no substantial results. No concrete actions. No outcomes that mattered.

This happens when:

Teams reward visible work over valuable work

Designers report to people who measure activity, not impact

Process becomes more important than product

Iteration happens without clear objectives

Output without outcome is waste.

This is a core principle of Lean UX, which measures progress in terms of explicitly defined business outcomes rather than features delivered.