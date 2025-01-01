Bear saved searches

Since Bear doesn’t support ssaved custom searches]], the only workaround to achieve that is to save a note with a lost of links to these custom searches.

The ones I use the most are

Created today

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=@ctoday%20-%23Reference

Modified today

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=@today%20-%23Reference

Modified yesterday

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=@yesterday%20-%23Reference

Created in the last 7 days

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=@created7days%20-%23Reference

Modified in the last 7 days

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=@last7days%20-%23Reference

Travel journals

bear://x-callback-url/search?term=%23Journal%20%23Travel/Trips

References